Columbia woman pushing for suicide prevention through car tagging

A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.More >>
On June 11, the Federal Communications Commission is rolling net neutrality back. These new rules are going to affect the way internet providers do business.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.More >>
An 80-story office building set to open this week at the World Trade Center this week will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.More >>
Survivors, victims' relatives and Orlando residents are marking the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting with a remembrance ceremony, a run, art exhibits and litigation.More >>
Unlike traditional summits between heads of state, where most of the work is completed in advance, U.S. officials say the only thing certain ahead of these talks will be their unpredictability.More >>
"The Band's Visit," which embraces foreign cultures working together, found a sweet spot with Tony voters, winning best musical, while "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" took best play.More >>
"Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of Tuesday's summit with President Donald Trump.More >>
President Trump pulled out of the joint statement while citing - on Twitter - "false statements" by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.More >>
One win away. Junior LT Tolbert launched a grand slam in a five-run fifth inning and South Carolina got a pair of great performances on the mound to top Arkansas 8-5 and level the series at a game apiece.More >>
Cuba has released details on the latest mysterious health incident involving a U.S. diplomat, saying that Cuban officials learned of the episode late last month when the U.S. said that an embassy official felt ill...More >>
