Two dead in Aiken County crashes - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Two dead in Aiken County crashes

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Two people are dead after two crashes occurred in the evening hours on June 9 near Aiken and Langley. 

According to the Aiken County Coroner, 35-year-old Koran Sapp was riding a Honda motorcycle and was traveling east on Pine Log Road. A Chevy Tahoe, traveling west, attempted to turn onto Russell Street near the Russell Hills Subdivision. Sapp struck the rear passenger side quarter panel and was ejected from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The second crash occurred near Langley Cemetery Road when 29-year-old Curtis Prince, who was either walking beside or riding a bicycle on Chafee Street, was struck by a vehicle that was identified as a 2000 Buick. Prince was killed in the collision and the Buick did not stop but instead continued to the driver's home, when the driver's husband notified authorities. There is no word on arrests or charges in relation to this crash. 

Both crashes occurred between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • White House takes up fight against 'back-stabbing' Trudeau

    White House takes up fight against 'back-stabbing' Trudeau

    Sunday, June 10 2018 1:12 AM EDT2018-06-10 05:12:29 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-06-11 00:24:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the G-7 summit, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the G-7 summit, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada.

    President Trump pulled out of the joint statement while citing - on Twitter - "false statements" by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    More >>

    President Trump pulled out of the joint statement while citing - on Twitter - "false statements" by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    More >>

  • 'Ocean's 8' opens with franchise-best $41.5M to top weekend

    'Ocean's 8' opens with franchise-best $41.5M to top weekend

    Sunday, June 10 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-10 15:42:44 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-06-11 00:23:55 GMT
    (Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. shows, from foreground left, Sandra Bullock Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Awkwafina in a scene from "Ocean's 8."(Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. shows, from foreground left, Sandra Bullock Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Awkwafina in a scene from "Ocean's 8."

    "Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".

    More >>

    "Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".

    More >>

  • The Latest: Official NKorean media tell nation summit is on

    The Latest: Official NKorean media tell nation summit is on

    Sunday, June 10 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-06-10 11:02:29 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-06-11 00:23:52 GMT

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of Tuesday's summit with President Donald Trump.

    More >>

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of Tuesday's summit with President Donald Trump.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly