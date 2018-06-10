Two dead in Aiken County crashes

Two people are dead after two crashes occurred in the evening hours on June 9 near Aiken and Langley.

According to the Aiken County Coroner, 35-year-old Koran Sapp was riding a Honda motorcycle and was traveling east on Pine Log Road. A Chevy Tahoe, traveling west, attempted to turn onto Russell Street near the Russell Hills Subdivision. Sapp struck the rear passenger side quarter panel and was ejected from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second crash occurred near Langley Cemetery Road when 29-year-old Curtis Prince, who was either walking beside or riding a bicycle on Chafee Street, was struck by a vehicle that was identified as a 2000 Buick. Prince was killed in the collision and the Buick did not stop but instead continued to the driver's home, when the driver's husband notified authorities. There is no word on arrests or charges in relation to this crash.

Both crashes occurred between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

