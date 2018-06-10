Orangeburg County deputies pursuing 'promising' leads in fatal shooting of woman

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
Two people are charged with beating a man to death after an altercation on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park.More >>
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday. We reached out to the Madison County Sheriffs Department after learning of the incident. Officials told us they received a report of a suspected robber in the area. the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled overMore >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.More >>
President Trump pulled out of the joint statement while citing - on Twitter - "false statements" by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.More >>
"Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of Tuesday's summit with President Donald Trump.More >>
Cuba has released details on the latest mysterious health incident involving a U.S. diplomat, saying that Cuban officials learned of the episode late last month when the U.S. said that an embassy official felt ill...More >>
Unlike traditional summits between heads of state, where most of the work is completed in advance, U.S. officials say the only thing certain ahead of these talks will be their unpredictability.More >>
An 80-story office building set to open this week at the World Trade Center this week will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.More >>
Survivors, victims' relatives and Orlando residents are marking the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting with a remembrance ceremony, a run, art exhibits and litigation.More >>
On June 11, the Federal Communications Commission is rolling net neutrality back. These new rules are going to affect the way internet providers do business.More >>
Two people are dead after two crashes occurred in the evening hours on June 9 near Aiken and Langley.More >>
Police in Florida allege a man took his pet monkey with him to steal a car. And when that man was arrested, the monkey was found clinging to his shirt. That arrest was caught on camera.More >>
