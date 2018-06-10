Orangeburg County deputies pursuing 'promising' leads in fatal shooting of woman

An apparent shooting has left one woman dead after her body was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was discovered just after 5 a.m. after deputies responded to the area for a “shots-fired” call.

OCSO states that they are pursuing “promising” leads, but there have been no arrests made up to this point.

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

