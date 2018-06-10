Body found by kayakers in Broad River identified as missing Columbia man

The body found in Broad River on Saturday has been identified as Charlie Thomas Nguyen who was reported missing on May 30. (Source: CPD)

The body found by kayakers in Broad River on Saturday has been identified by the Richland County Coroner as a missing man from Columbia.

The victim was identified as Charlie Thomas Nguyen, 24, of Columbia. Nguyen’s body was transported to a local hospital where the positive identification was made. An autopsy that was performed Sunday morning indicated that Nguyen’s cause of death was due to probable drowning.

Nguyen was reported missing back on May 30. The Columbia Police Department's Special Victims Unit released information saying Nguyen was considered endangered because of his health conditions, however, they did not specify what his health condition was. Nguyen was last left at a residence on Duke Avenue.

His body was found by kayakers along the bank of the Broad River about a quarter of a mile down from the bridge at Broad River Road and River Hill Circle. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Dive Team worked with Columbia Fire to recover the body from the river.

