Body found by kayakers in Broad River identified as missing Colu - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Body found by kayakers in Broad River identified as missing Columbia man

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Kayakers discovered a body floating in Broad River on June 9. (Source: WIS) Kayakers discovered a body floating in Broad River on June 9. (Source: WIS)
The body found in Broad River on Saturday has been identified as Charlie Thomas Nguyen who was reported missing on May 30. (Source: CPD) The body found in Broad River on Saturday has been identified as Charlie Thomas Nguyen who was reported missing on May 30. (Source: CPD)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The body found by kayakers in Broad River on Saturday has been identified by the Richland County Coroner as a missing man from Columbia. 

The victim was identified as Charlie Thomas Nguyen, 24, of Columbia. Nguyen’s body was transported to a local hospital where the positive identification was made. An autopsy that was performed Sunday morning indicated that Nguyen’s cause of death was due to probable drowning.

Nguyen was reported missing back on May 30. The Columbia Police Department's Special Victims Unit released information saying Nguyen was considered endangered because of his health conditions, however, they did not specify what his health condition was. Nguyen was last left at a residence on Duke Avenue. 

His body was found by kayakers along the bank of the Broad River about a quarter of a mile down from the bridge at Broad River Road and River Hill Circle. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Dive Team worked with Columbia Fire to recover the body from the river.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • The Latest: US, NK making final preparations before summit

    The Latest: US, NK making final preparations before summit

    Sunday, June 10 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-06-10 11:02:29 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-06-10 21:03:13 GMT

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of Tuesday's summit with President Donald Trump.

    More >>

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of Tuesday's summit with President Donald Trump.

    More >>

  • Unorthodox Trump faces toughest test yet in NKorea summit

    Unorthodox Trump faces toughest test yet in NKorea summit

    Sunday, June 10 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-06-10 05:22:23 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-06-10 21:03:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). A police officer guards the entrance of the international media center Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore ahead of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12.(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). A police officer guards the entrance of the international media center Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore ahead of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12.

    Unlike traditional summits between heads of state, where most of the work is completed in advance, U.S. officials say the only thing certain ahead of these talks will be their unpredictability.

    More >>

    Unlike traditional summits between heads of state, where most of the work is completed in advance, U.S. officials say the only thing certain ahead of these talks will be their unpredictability.

    More >>

  • White House takes up fight against 'back-stabbing' Trudeau

    White House takes up fight against 'back-stabbing' Trudeau

    Sunday, June 10 2018 1:12 AM EDT2018-06-10 05:12:29 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-06-10 20:53:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the G-7 summit, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the G-7 summit, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada.

    President Trump pulled out of the joint statement while citing - on Twitter - "false statements" by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    More >>

    President Trump pulled out of the joint statement while citing - on Twitter - "false statements" by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly