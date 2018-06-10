Body found by kayakers in Broad River identified as missing Columbia man

The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.More >>
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.More >>
Law enforcement officials said Penny the pit bull arrived home shortly before Charlee was found at a neighbor's house, several hundred yards up a wooded hill.More >>
Law enforcement officials said Penny the pit bull arrived home shortly before Charlee was found at a neighbor's house, several hundred yards up a wooded hill.More >>
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday. We reached out to the Madison County Sheriffs Department after learning of the incident. Officials told us they received a report of a suspected robber in the area. the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled overMore >>
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday. We reached out to the Madison County Sheriffs Department after learning of the incident. Officials told us they received a report of a suspected robber in the area. the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled overMore >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of Tuesday's summit with President Donald Trump.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of Tuesday's summit with President Donald Trump.More >>
Unlike traditional summits between heads of state, where most of the work is completed in advance, U.S. officials say the only thing certain ahead of these talks will be their unpredictability.More >>
Unlike traditional summits between heads of state, where most of the work is completed in advance, U.S. officials say the only thing certain ahead of these talks will be their unpredictability.More >>
President Trump pulled out of the joint statement while citing - on Twitter - "false statements" by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.More >>
President Trump pulled out of the joint statement while citing - on Twitter - "false statements" by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.More >>
Police in Florida allege a man took his pet monkey with him to steal a car. And when that man was arrested, the monkey was found clinging to his shirt. That arrest was caught on camera.More >>
Police in Florida allege a man took his pet monkey with him to steal a car. And when that man was arrested, the monkey was found clinging to his shirt. That arrest was caught on camera.More >>
"Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".More >>
"Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".More >>
An 80-story office building set to open this week at the World Trade Center this week will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.More >>
An 80-story office building set to open this week at the World Trade Center this week will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.More >>
Survivors, victims' relatives and Orlando residents are marking the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting with a remembrance ceremony, a run, art exhibits and litigation.More >>
Survivors, victims' relatives and Orlando residents are marking the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting with a remembrance ceremony, a run, art exhibits and litigation.More >>
Cuba has released details on the latest mysterious health incident involving a U.S. diplomat, saying that Cuban officials learned of the episode late last month when the U.S. said that an embassy official felt ill...More >>
Cuba has released details on the latest mysterious health incident involving a U.S. diplomat, saying that Cuban officials learned of the episode late last month when the U.S. said that an embassy official felt ill after hearing 'undefined sounds.'.More >>
An apparent shooting has left one woman dead after her body was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body.More >>
An apparent shooting has left one woman dead after her body was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body.More >>
The prosecutor of Colmar in France's Alsace region has said that Anthony Bourdain hanged himself in the bathroom of his French hotel room.More >>
The prosecutor of Colmar in France's Alsace region has said that Anthony Bourdain hanged himself in the bathroom of his French hotel room.More >>