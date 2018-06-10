All 7 of South Carolina's US House seats are in play Tuesday

By CHRISTINA L. MYERS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Just two of South Carolina's six U.S. House incumbents running for re-election are facing challengers in Tuesday's primary.

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford faces a challenge from state Rep. Katie Arrington in the 1st District and incumbent Tom Rice is being challenged in the 7th District.

In the 4th District, voters face a crowded field - 13 Republicans and five Democrats - in the race for the seat held by Rep. Trey Gowdy.

Gowdy announced his retirement from Congress earlier this year.

In the 5th District, Democrat Archie Parnell remains in the race following calls to step down after domestic abuse allegations from his past resurfaced. He faces three challengers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.