CPD: Portion of Devine Street reopens after downed utility pole repaired

Columbia Police have shut down a portion of Devine Street due to a car collision that caused a utility pole to go down. (Source: CPD)

Columbia Police have reopened the portion of Devine Street that was closed to traffic due to a car collision that caused a utility pole to go down.

The incident happened early Sunday morning around 7 a.m. Officers shut down the 3200 block through the 3600 block of Devine Street.

Devine street has reopened, traffic lights have been restored pic.twitter.com/gz7kBqbwVz — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 10, 2018

The 3200 thru 3600 block of Devine street is shut down due to accident. Please avoid area while crews and officers work to restore traffic lights. Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/qwSQCK9Rco — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 10, 2018

