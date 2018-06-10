CPD: Portion of Devine Street reopens after downed utility pole - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

CPD: Portion of Devine Street reopens after downed utility pole repaired

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Columbia Police have shut down a portion of Devine Street due to a car collision that caused a utility pole to go down. (Source: CPD) Columbia Police have shut down a portion of Devine Street due to a car collision that caused a utility pole to go down. (Source: CPD)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Police have reopened the portion of Devine Street that was closed to traffic due to a car collision that caused a utility pole to go down.

The incident happened early Sunday morning around 7 a.m. Officers shut down the 3200 block through the 3600 block of Devine Street.

