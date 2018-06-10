CPD closes off portion of Devine Street due to downed utility pole

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.More >>
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.More >>
Two Sumter County deputies stepped in to help a graduating high school senior who was not having the best graduation day on Friday, according to a social media post by the Sumter County School District.More >>
Two Sumter County deputies stepped in to help a graduating high school senior who was not having the best graduation day on Friday, according to a social media post by the Sumter County School District.More >>
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday. We reached out to the Madison County Sheriffs Department after learning of the incident. Officials told us they received a report of a suspected robber in the area. the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled overMore >>
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday. We reached out to the Madison County Sheriffs Department after learning of the incident. Officials told us they received a report of a suspected robber in the area. the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled overMore >>
President Trump pulled out of the joint statement while citing - on Twitter - "false statements" by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.More >>
President Trump pulled out of the joint statement while citing - on Twitter - "false statements" by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.More >>
Unlike traditional summits between heads of state, where most of the work is completed in advance, U.S. officials say the only thing certain ahead of these talks will be their unpredictability.More >>
Unlike traditional summits between heads of state, where most of the work is completed in advance, U.S. officials say the only thing certain ahead of these talks will be their unpredictability.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of Tuesday's summit with President Donald Trump.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of Tuesday's summit with President Donald Trump.More >>
The prosecutor of Colmar in France's Alsace region has said that Anthony Bourdain hanged himself in the bathroom of his French hotel room.More >>
The prosecutor of Colmar in France's Alsace region has said that Anthony Bourdain hanged himself in the bathroom of his French hotel room.More >>
The Russian president's remarks follow a report that White House officials were working toward setting up a meeting.More >>
The Russian president's remarks follow a report that White House officials were working toward setting up a meeting.More >>
Columbia Police have shut down a portion of Devine Street due to a car collision that caused a utility pole to go down.More >>
Columbia Police have shut down a portion of Devine Street due to a car collision that caused a utility pole to go down.More >>
US military: 4 soldiers wounded in deadly Somalia attack treated, in Kenya awaiting transport.More >>
US military: 4 soldiers wounded in deadly Somalia attack treated, in Kenya awaiting transport.More >>
President Donald Trump says his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un is a "one-time shot" for the North Korean leader.More >>
President Donald Trump says his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un is a "one-time shot" for the North Korean leader.More >>