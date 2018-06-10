CPD closes off portion of Devine Street due to downed utility po - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

CPD closes off portion of Devine Street due to downed utility pole

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Police have shut down a portion of Devine Street due to a car collision that caused a utility pole to go down.

The incident happened early Sunday morning around 7 a.m. Officers shut down the 3200 block through the 3600 block of Devine Street.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route as crews continue to clear the scene. 

