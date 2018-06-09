Two dead in motorcycle crash in Kershaw County - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Two dead in motorcycle crash in Kershaw County

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Two individuals are dead after a motorcycle crashed into a truck on Highway 341 Saturday afternoon, according to the Kershaw County Coroner.

Around 4:07 p.m. on Highway 341 near Lockhart Road, a motorcycle, traveling west toward Kershaw collided with the right side of a truck that was traveling north on Lockhart Road. The truck had come to a stop and then attempted to cross SC 341 before it was struck by the motorcycle. 

Melvin Hopkins, 31, of Heath Springs and Courtney Lloyd, 27, of Kershaw were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt. 

Hopkins and Lloyd were not wearing helmets. 

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

