The Midlands gets Lei'd for Cystic Fibrosis - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

The Midlands gets Lei'd for Cystic Fibrosis

By Emily Scarlett, Reporter/Anchor
Connect
Hawaiian Leis and a roasted pig helped raise money for Cystic Fibrosis at Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company on June 9. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Two local breweries are teaming up for a new annual event to raise funds and awareness for Cystic Fibrosis. 

The inaugural Luau took place Saturday night at the Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company. They partnered with the Brewsky Brothers and even did a collaboration brew just for the Luau, called White IPA.

Plus, what’s a Luau without Hawaiian Leis and a roasted pig?

One of the two Brewsky Brothers, Nick Gettings, says the event is more than just a fundraiser.

“For me, it’s important because I have Cystic Fibrosis and we do this all for money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation," Gettings said. "So, we collaborate with South Carolina breweries and do collaboration brews to raise money for the South Carolina Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.”

The Luau also featured a performance by the Filipino-American Association of Greater Columbia Dance Troupe.

    (Source: WIS)
