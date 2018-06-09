CPD investigating shooting at Obama gas station on Farrow Road - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

CPD investigating shooting at Obama gas station on Farrow Road

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Columbia Police responded to a shooting between two men at the Obama gas station on Farrow Road Saturday afternoon. (Source: CPD) Columbia Police responded to a shooting between two men at the Obama gas station on Farrow Road Saturday afternoon. (Source: CPD)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Police responded to a shooting between two men at the Obama gas station on Farrow Road Saturday afternoon.

Officers say they believe the shooting was possibly regarding money between the store clerk and a male customer.

Investigators are still working the scene. Check back for updates. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Trump casts North Korea summit as 'one-time shot' for Kim

    Trump casts North Korea summit as 'one-time shot' for Kim

    Saturday, June 9 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-06-09 14:52:00 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-06-10 01:33:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the G-7 summit, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the G-7 summit, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada.

    President Donald Trump says his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un is a "one-time shot" for the North Korean leader.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump says his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un is a "one-time shot" for the North Korean leader.

    More >>

  • Trump throws G-7 into disarray with tweets after he leaves

    Trump throws G-7 into disarray with tweets after he leaves

    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:11 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:11:55 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-06-10 01:32:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting at the G-7 summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting at the G-7 summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada.

    President Donald Trump has charged into the Group of Seven summit at odds with key allies over U.S. tariffs, then set out to defuse tension with friendly banter and offered vague claims of progress in trade talks.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has charged into the Group of Seven summit at odds with key allies over U.S. tariffs, then set out to defuse tension with friendly banter and offered vague claims of progress in trade talks.

    More >>

  • The Latest: In reversal, Trump doesn't endorse G-7 statement

    The Latest: In reversal, Trump doesn't endorse G-7 statement

    Saturday, June 9 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-06-09 12:43:55 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-06-10 01:32:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron gather for the family photo during the G-7 summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron gather for the family photo during the G-7 summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada.
    President Trump opens second day at international summit at gender equality breakfast.More >>
    President Trump opens second day at international summit at gender equality breakfast.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly