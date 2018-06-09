Male body recovered from Broad River, possibly 1 of 2 reported missing persons who disappeared in the river

Kayakers discovered a body floating in Broad River and first responders are attempting to recover the body on June 9. (Source: WIS)

First responders recovered a male body found by kayakers floating in Broad River Saturday afternoon, according to the Richland County Coroner.

HAPPENING NOW: Columbia Dispatch tells me a water rescue going on over the Franchot A Brown Bridge. Water rescue vehicle from @ColaFire is here as well is as @ColumbiaPDSC and EMS. We are working to get more details. Stay with @wis10 pic.twitter.com/JsQJ5meVUc — Paul Rivera (@PaulRiveraNews) June 9, 2018

Police and fire officials are on the scene at River Hill Circle and were successful in recovering the body. The body was discovered at approximately 4 p.m.

CPD is on scene near River Hill Circle after Kayakers discovered a body in the Broad River. The @ColaFire is assisting us w/the recovery. The Richland Co. Coroner's Office is en route. That agency will determine the identification of the person & cause of death. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 9, 2018

According to the coroner, two individuals have been reported missing into Broad River since May 29. Only one individual has been officially reported to police, while the other was an informal report about an individual going missing under the water and has not been seen since.

“Male recovered from river” no ID released yet. Autopsy scheduled tomorrow morning. Man was a quarter mile from the bridge. Body was found around 4pm in water. pic.twitter.com/7301nzwyox — Paul Rivera (@PaulRiveraNews) June 9, 2018

The Richland County Sheriff's Office and the Richland County Coroner are investigating and will release additional details when they determine an identification. The body's autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday morning.

