Male body recovered from Broad River, possibly 1 of 2 reported m - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Male body recovered from Broad River, possibly 1 of 2 reported missing persons who disappeared in the river

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
First responders in Columbia are attempting to recover a body found in Braod River by kayakers on June 9. (Source: WIS) First responders in Columbia are attempting to recover a body found in Braod River by kayakers on June 9. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

First responders recovered a male body found by kayakers floating in Broad River Saturday afternoon, according to the Richland County Coroner. 

Police and fire officials are on the scene at River Hill Circle and were successful in recovering the body. The body was discovered at approximately 4 p.m. 

According to the coroner, two individuals have been reported missing into Broad River since May 29. Only one individual has been officially reported to police, while the other was an informal report about an individual going missing under the water and has not been seen since. 

The Richland County Sheriff's Office and the Richland County Coroner are investigating and will release additional details when they determine an identification. The body's autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday morning. 

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

