Infant gorilla adventures outside for the first time, guests able to view

Kazi and her newborn western lowlands gorilla baby adventure outside with the family troop and are available to see for guests at the Riverbanks Zoo! (Source: Riverbanks Zoo)

Kazi and her newborn western lowlands gorilla baby adventure outside with the family troop and are available to see for guests at the Riverbanks Zoo! (Source: Riverbanks Zoo)

Riverbanks Zoo's Gorilla Base Camp has revealed the newest addition to the family troop to guests and now the outside world.

Kazi, the rest of the family troop and, most importantly, the new infant western lowlands gorilla are venturing outside for the first time in the infant's life.

Still nameless, the baby gorilla is available to be seen by guests in the outdoors for the first time as Kazi clings the baby tightly to herself.

WIS News 10 is continuing to provide coverage of the baby fever at Riverbanks Zoo, including the new giraffe calf, the new lion cubs, and a new koala!

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.