Infant gorilla adventures outside for the first time, guests abl - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Infant gorilla adventures outside for the first time, guests able to view

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Kazi and her newborn western lowlands gorilla baby adventure outside with the family troop and are available to see for guests at the Riverbanks Zoo! (Source: Riverbanks Zoo) Kazi and her newborn western lowlands gorilla baby adventure outside with the family troop and are available to see for guests at the Riverbanks Zoo! (Source: Riverbanks Zoo)
Kazi and her newborn western lowlands gorilla baby adventure outside with the family troop and are available to see for guests at the Riverbanks Zoo! (Source: Riverbanks Zoo) Kazi and her newborn western lowlands gorilla baby adventure outside with the family troop and are available to see for guests at the Riverbanks Zoo! (Source: Riverbanks Zoo)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Riverbanks Zoo's Gorilla Base Camp has revealed the newest addition to the family troop to guests and now the outside world. 

Kazi, the rest of the family troop and, most importantly, the new infant western lowlands gorilla are venturing outside for the first time in the infant's life. 

Still nameless, the baby gorilla is available to be seen by guests in the outdoors for the first time as Kazi clings the baby tightly to herself. 

WIS News 10 is continuing to provide coverage of the baby fever at Riverbanks Zoo, including the new giraffe calf, the new lion cubs, and a new koala! 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Trump throws G-7 into disarray with tweets after he leaves

    Trump throws G-7 into disarray with tweets after he leaves

    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:11 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:11:55 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:42 PM EDT2018-06-10 01:42:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting at the G-7 summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting at the G-7 summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada.

    President Donald Trump has charged into the Group of Seven summit at odds with key allies over U.S. tariffs, then set out to defuse tension with friendly banter and offered vague claims of progress in trade talks.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has charged into the Group of Seven summit at odds with key allies over U.S. tariffs, then set out to defuse tension with friendly banter and offered vague claims of progress in trade talks.

    More >>

  • The Latest: In reversal, Trump doesn't endorse G-7 statement

    The Latest: In reversal, Trump doesn't endorse G-7 statement

    Saturday, June 9 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-06-09 12:43:55 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:42 PM EDT2018-06-10 01:42:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron gather for the family photo during the G-7 summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron gather for the family photo during the G-7 summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada.
    President Trump opens second day at international summit at gender equality breakfast.More >>
    President Trump opens second day at international summit at gender equality breakfast.More >>

  • Trump casts North Korea summit as 'one-time shot' for Kim

    Trump casts North Korea summit as 'one-time shot' for Kim

    Saturday, June 9 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-06-09 14:52:00 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:42 PM EDT2018-06-10 01:42:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the G-7 summit, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the G-7 summit, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada.

    President Donald Trump says his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un is a "one-time shot" for the North Korean leader.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump says his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un is a "one-time shot" for the North Korean leader.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly