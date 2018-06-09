Caribbean culture celebrated in downtown Columbia

Saturday, downtown Columbia saw a celebration of Caribbean culture, as many marched through the It's the first year the parade has been held in the downtown area for the "Caribbean Culture Festival." (Source: WIS)

Saturday, downtown Columbia saw a celebration of Caribbean culture, as many marched through the It's the first year the parade has been held in the downtown area for the "Caribbean Culture Festival."

It was followed by a block party on Main street. Organizers say education and a better understanding were the goals for Saturday’s festival.

"I want them to learn when they come here today. I want them to at least take away something different, leave here knowing something about another island besides Jamaica, or besides Barbados, or besides St. Lucia. I want them to get to know the islands and the islanders that live here in Columbia," said Lisa Small, an organizer with "Carolinas Caribbean Culture Festival."

In addition to the parade, there was food and music celebrating the cultures that were represented. June is Caribbean American Heritage Month.

