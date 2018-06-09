Caribbean culture celebrated in downtown Columbia

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.More >>
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.More >>
President Donald Trump has charged into the Group of Seven summit at odds with key allies over U.S. tariffs, then set out to defuse tension with friendly banter and offered vague claims of progress in trade talks.More >>
President Donald Trump has charged into the Group of Seven summit at odds with key allies over U.S. tariffs, then set out to defuse tension with friendly banter and offered vague claims of progress in trade talks.More >>
The woman said her phone was in a cup holder when it caught fire. She has yet to file a lawsuit.More >>
The woman said her phone was in a cup holder when it caught fire. She has yet to file a lawsuit.More >>
An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs.More >>
An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs.More >>
Two Sumter County deputies stepped in to help a graduating high school senior who was not having the best graduation day on Friday, according to a social media post by the Sumter County School District.More >>
Two Sumter County deputies stepped in to help a graduating high school senior who was not having the best graduation day on Friday, according to a social media post by the Sumter County School District.More >>
President Donald Trump says his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un is a "one-time shot" for the North Korean leader.More >>
President Donald Trump says his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un is a "one-time shot" for the North Korean leader.More >>
President Donald Trump has charged into the Group of Seven summit at odds with key allies over U.S. tariffs, then set out to defuse tension with friendly banter and offered vague claims of progress in trade talks.More >>
President Donald Trump has charged into the Group of Seven summit at odds with key allies over U.S. tariffs, then set out to defuse tension with friendly banter and offered vague claims of progress in trade talks.More >>
US military: 4 soldiers wounded in deadly Somalia attack treated, in Kenya awaiting transport.More >>
US military: 4 soldiers wounded in deadly Somalia attack treated, in Kenya awaiting transport.More >>
The prosecutor of Colmar in France's Alsace region has said that Anthony Bourdain hanged himself in the bathroom of his French hotel room.More >>
The prosecutor of Colmar in France's Alsace region has said that Anthony Bourdain hanged himself in the bathroom of his French hotel room.More >>
Two individuals are dead after a motorcycle crashed into a truck on Highway 341 Saturday afternoon, according to the Kershaw County Coroner.More >>
Two individuals are dead after a motorcycle crashed into a truck on Highway 341 Saturday afternoon, according to the Kershaw County Coroner.More >>
Justify achieved immortality Saturday when he won the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, NY, just the 13th horse to clinch the American triple crown.More >>
Justify achieved immortality Saturday when he won the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, NY, just the 13th horse to clinch the American triple crown.More >>
Saturday, downtown Columbia saw a celebration of Caribbean culture, as many marched through the It's the first year the parade has been held in the downtown area for the "Caribbean Culture Festival."More >>
Saturday, downtown Columbia saw a celebration of Caribbean culture, as many marched through the It's the first year the parade has been held in the downtown area for the "Caribbean Culture Festival."More >>
Two local breweries are teaming up for a new annual event to raise funds and awareness for Cystic Fibrosis.More >>
Two local breweries are teaming up for a new annual event to raise funds and awareness for Cystic Fibrosis.More >>