Caribbean culture celebrated in downtown Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Caribbean culture celebrated in downtown Columbia

By Paul Rivera, Reporter
Connect
Saturday, downtown Columbia saw a celebration of Caribbean culture, as many marched through the It's the first year the parade has been held in the downtown area for the "Caribbean Culture Festival." (Source: WIS) Saturday, downtown Columbia saw a celebration of Caribbean culture, as many marched through the It's the first year the parade has been held in the downtown area for the "Caribbean Culture Festival." (Source: WIS)
Saturday, downtown Columbia saw a celebration of Caribbean culture, as many marched through the It's the first year the parade has been held in the downtown area for the "Caribbean Culture Festival." (Source: WIS) Saturday, downtown Columbia saw a celebration of Caribbean culture, as many marched through the It's the first year the parade has been held in the downtown area for the "Caribbean Culture Festival." (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Saturday, downtown Columbia saw a celebration of Caribbean culture, as many marched through the It's the first year the parade has been held in the downtown area for the "Caribbean Culture Festival."

It was followed by a block party on Main street. Organizers say education and a better understanding were the goals for Saturday’s festival.

"I want them to learn when they come here today. I want them to at least take away something different, leave here knowing something about another island besides Jamaica, or besides Barbados, or besides St. Lucia. I want them to get to know the islands and the islanders that live here in Columbia," said Lisa Small, an organizer with "Carolinas Caribbean Culture Festival."

In addition to the parade, there was food and music celebrating the cultures that were represented. June is Caribbean American Heritage Month.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Trump casts North Korea summit as 'one-time shot' for Kim

    Trump casts North Korea summit as 'one-time shot' for Kim

    Saturday, June 9 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-06-09 14:52:00 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:45 PM EDT2018-06-10 01:45:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the G-7 summit, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the G-7 summit, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada.

    President Donald Trump says his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un is a "one-time shot" for the North Korean leader.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump says his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un is a "one-time shot" for the North Korean leader.

    More >>

  • Trump throws G-7 into disarray with tweets after he leaves

    Trump throws G-7 into disarray with tweets after he leaves

    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:11 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:11:55 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-06-10 01:44:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting at the G-7 summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting at the G-7 summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada.

    President Donald Trump has charged into the Group of Seven summit at odds with key allies over U.S. tariffs, then set out to defuse tension with friendly banter and offered vague claims of progress in trade talks.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has charged into the Group of Seven summit at odds with key allies over U.S. tariffs, then set out to defuse tension with friendly banter and offered vague claims of progress in trade talks.

    More >>

  • The Latest: In reversal, Trump doesn't endorse G-7 statement

    The Latest: In reversal, Trump doesn't endorse G-7 statement

    Saturday, June 9 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-06-09 12:43:55 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-06-10 01:44:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron gather for the family photo during the G-7 summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron gather for the family photo during the G-7 summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada.
    President Trump opens second day at international summit at gender equality breakfast.More >>
    President Trump opens second day at international summit at gender equality breakfast.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly