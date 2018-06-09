Sumter deputies buy new dress shirt for high school senior on graduation day

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.More >>
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.More >>
The woman said her phone was in a cup holder when it caught fire. She has yet to file a lawsuit.More >>
A man in Elkhart, Indiana shared a Facebook post earlier this week with photos of a massive spider one of his co-workers found while working on a boat. The city is just a few miles south of the Michigan border.More >>
President Donald Trump says his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un is a "one-time shot" for the North Korean leader.More >>
The prosecutor of Colmar in France's Alsace region has said that Anthony Bourdain hanged himself in the bathroom of his French hotel room.More >>
President Donald Trump has charged into the Group of Seven summit at odds with key allies over U.S. tariffs, then set out to defuse tension with friendly banter and offered vague claims of progress in trade talks.More >>
Kayakers in Broad River discovered a body and first responders are working on recovery efforts at this time, according to Columbia Police.More >>
Justify achieved immortality Saturday when he won the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, NY, just the 13th horse to clinch the American triple crown.More >>
US military: 4 soldiers wounded in deadly Somalia attack treated, in Kenya awaiting transport.More >>
Columbia Police responded to a shooting between two men at the Obama gas station on Farrow Road Saturday afternoon.More >>
Riverbanks Zoo has re-opened the Gorilla Base Camp to reveal the newest addition to the family troop to guests and the outside world.More >>
Eunice Grayson played the character Sylvia Trench in 1962’s "Dr. No" and 1963’s "From Russia With Love."More >>
