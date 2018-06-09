Sumter deputies buy new dress shirt for high school senior on graduation day

Two Sumter County deputies stepped in to help a graduating high school senior who was not having the best graduation day on Friday. (Source: Sumter County School District)

Two Sumter County deputies stepped in to help a graduating high school senior who was not having the best graduation day on Friday. (Source: Sumter County School District)

Two Sumter County deputies stepped in to help a graduating high school senior who was not having the best graduation day on Friday. (Source: Sumter County School District)

Two Sumter County deputies stepped in to help a graduating high school senior who was not having the best graduation day on Friday. (Source: Sumter County School District)

Two Sumter County deputies stepped in to help a graduating high school senior who was not having the best graduation day on Friday, according to a social media post by the Sumter County School District.

Graduation Day is supposed to be one of the best days of your life. It’s a day of celebration that culminates the last 13 years of your life that you have spent educating and preparing yourself to begin the next phase of life.

Unfortunately, this was not the case for Crestwood High School senior, Austin Matula on Friday. While on his way to his graduation ceremony, Matula ran into some car troubles. He ended up getting antifreeze all over his dress shirt before his graduation.

Although he still could have walked with his class, two deputies came to his rescue and made sure Matula felt his best as he received his High School Diploma. Deputy Isaac McLeod and CPL Fred Brantle with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office bought a new dress shirt for the graduation senior.

“Thank you for making this graduation even more special,” the Sumter School District said in their post on Facebook.

Deputy McLeod said the shirt was a gift from the heart. Congratulations on your graduation, Austin Matula!

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.