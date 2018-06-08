Domestic violence suspect on the run, sought by Columbia police - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Domestic violence suspect on the run, sought by Columbia police

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Floyd Gholson, 39, is wanted for domestic violence of the first degree and remains on the run from police while CPD attempts to serve the outstanding warrant on him. (Source: Columbia Police Department) Floyd Gholson, 39, is wanted for domestic violence of the first degree and remains on the run from police while CPD attempts to serve the outstanding warrant on him. (Source: Columbia Police Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A suspect sought for an outstanding warrant for domestic violence is still on the run and police need the community's help to track him down. 

Floyd Gholson, 39, is facing a domestic violence charge of the first degree after investigators say Gholson struck a female victim in the face multiple times and pointed a gun at her after the victim fell face first into the ground. 

Columbia Police executed a home raid near Prescott Road on June 8 after receiving a tip with the assistance of K-9 and SWAT units, but Gholson was not at the residence. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

