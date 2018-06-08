Columbia Police searching for domestic violence, assault suspect on the run

Floyd Gholson, 39, is wanted for domestic violence of the first degree and remains on the run from police while CPD attempts to serve the outstanding warrant on him. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

A suspect sought for an outstanding warrant for domestic violence is still on the run and police need the community's help to track him down.

Floyd Gholson, 39, is facing a domestic violence charge of the first degree after investigators say Gholson struck a female victim in the face multiple times and pointed a gun at her after the victim fell face first into the ground. The incident happened on June 6 at a home on Elwood Avenue.

Columbia Police executed a home raid near Prescott Road on June 8 after receiving a tip with the assistance of K-9 and SWAT units, but Gholson was not at the residence.

Police say Gholson is also facing a charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature for an incident that happened on June 5 on James Street. Gholson allegedly punched another woman in the face causing her to fall backward and hit her head on concrete. Officers say she remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

