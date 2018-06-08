Deputies seize meth and ecstasy at Lugoff gas station from citizen tip

James Grimball, left, Terri Watts, middle, and Michael Brass, right, were arrested in connection with a seizure of meth and ecstasy at a Lugoff gas station on June 8. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Three individuals were arrested as part of a seizure of methamphetamine and ecstasy after deputies were alerted by a citizen that people may have been using drugs outside of a gas station.

Terri Watts, 32, James Grimball, 49, and Michael Brass, 35, were all arrested in the incident with Watts and Grimball are facing drug charges while Brass was arrested for a probation violation warrant, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

On June 8, Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews was refueling his patrol vehicle at a local gas station when he was informed by a citizen that it appeared individuals in a black SUV were passed out or using drugs at a BP gas station in Lugoff off of US 1.

Matthews and deputies arrived at the location where, after discussing with the individuals located in the suspect vehicle, had a K-9 unit inspect the vehicle which led to the discovery of meth in the vehicle.

A subsequent search of Watts led to deputies finding more meth and 12 ecstasy pills.

All three individuals have previous arrests tied to methamphetamine tracking, possession, and manufacturing.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.