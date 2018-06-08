Deputies seize meth and ecstasy at Lugoff gas station from citiz - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies seize meth and ecstasy at Lugoff gas station from citizen tip

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
James Grimball, left, Terri Watts, middle, and Michael Brass, right, were arrested in connection with a seizure of meth and ecstasy at a Lugoff gas station on June 8. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office) James Grimball, left, Terri Watts, middle, and Michael Brass, right, were arrested in connection with a seizure of meth and ecstasy at a Lugoff gas station on June 8. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
LUGOFF, SC (WIS) -

Three individuals were arrested as part of a seizure of methamphetamine and ecstasy after deputies were alerted by a citizen that people may have been using drugs outside of a gas station. 

Terri Watts, 32, James Grimball, 49, and Michael Brass, 35, were all arrested in the incident with Watts and Grimball are facing drug charges while Brass was arrested for a probation violation warrant, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

On June 8, Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews was refueling his patrol vehicle at a local gas station when he was informed by a citizen that it appeared individuals in a black SUV were passed out or using drugs at a BP gas station in Lugoff off of US 1. 

Matthews and deputies arrived at the location where, after discussing with the individuals located in the suspect vehicle, had a K-9 unit inspect the vehicle which led to the discovery of meth in the vehicle.

A subsequent search of Watts led to deputies finding more meth and 12 ecstasy pills. 

All three individuals have previous arrests tied to methamphetamine tracking, possession, and manufacturing. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • GOP risks fallout from Justice Department move on health law

    GOP risks fallout from Justice Department move on health law

    Friday, June 8 2018 3:21 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:21:13 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-06-09 04:32:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this April 25, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Trump administration said in a court filing late Thursday that it will no longer defend key parts of the...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this April 25, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Trump administration said in a court filing late Thursday that it will no longer defend key parts of the...

    The Trump administration says in a new court filing that it will no longer defend key parts of the Affordable Care Act.

    More >>

    The Trump administration says in a new court filing that it will no longer defend key parts of the Affordable Care Act.

    More >>

  • Trump barrels into G-7 summit, ready to fight US allies

    Trump barrels into G-7 summit, ready to fight US allies

    Friday, June 8 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 05:51:09 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-06-09 04:32:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

  • Dub Dynasty: Warriors sweep Cavs for second straight title

    Dub Dynasty: Warriors sweep Cavs for second straight title

    Saturday, June 9 2018 12:02 AM EDT2018-06-09 04:02:18 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-06-09 04:22:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.

    Golden Still: Warriors sweep LeBron, Cavs for third NBA title in four years.

    More >>

    Golden Still: Warriors sweep LeBron, Cavs for third NBA title in four years.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly