Midlands high school senior accepted to 30 colleges, receives $1.9M in scholarships

Jalen Conyers, a senior at Lower Richland High School, will attend USC Upstate in the fall and will major in nursing with a concentration in education.

A Midlands high school senior has made her decision after being accepted to 30 colleges and receiving $1.9 million in scholarships.

“I just loved the environment USC Upstate was in. It wasn’t too far away from home but it was a nice little distance as well as it wasn’t a super big campus," Conyers said. "It was just a nice medium-sized campus and the class ratios, the faculty/student ratio was I think 18 to 1 and I think that’s a really good ratio for what I was looking for."

Conyers says the smaller school size will allow her to spend that extra time with her professors so that she can continue to succeed academically.

But Conyers isn't the only Lower Richland student with an outstanding academic history. Lower Richland High School senior Anita Mickle is the third Richland One student graduating with 12 years of perfect attendance this year. She's received over $1 million in scholarships, was accepted at 47 colleges.

