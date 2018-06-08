Kamiyah Mobley, kidnapped as a baby, says sentencing of the only mother she knew is 'processing what it means' for Gloria Williams

The young woman who was kidnapped from a Florida hospital and raised in South Carolina by her kidnapper released a statement on Friday after the woman, Gloria Williams, was sentenced for her crimes. (Source: KJXT/CNN)

The young woman who was kidnapped from a Florida hospital and raised in South Carolina by her kidnapper released a statement on Friday after the woman, Gloria Williams, was sentenced for her crimes.

Attorney Justin Bamberg released a statement on Twitter on behalf of his client, Kamiyah Mobley, the child Williams kidnapped and raised as Alexis Manigo in Colleton County, SC. The statement says that Mobley wants her privacy, but understands the sentencing and anticipated it. The statement says:

The sentencing of Gloria Williams closes a painful chapter for all involved. Gloria was wrong, acknowledged her wrongdoing, and was punished accordingly. That is how we expect the criminal justice system to operate. This case is no different. Today was a very difficult day for Kamiyah. We made the decision to not attend the sentencing, but we anticipated the result. Kamiyah is now processing what it means for the woman she's known as mother to recieve an 18-year prison sentence. However, she understands Gloria had to be held accountable for her actions. She also understands that her biological parents have the absolute right to view today as a joyous day. We can only ask that everyone respect her privacy, give her time to take things in, and continue to pray for the wellbeing of each and every person whose life has been touched by this almost 20 year chain of events.

Detectives believe that on July 10, 1998, Williams entered the hospital room of Mobley's teen mother dressed as a nurse, befriended her, and stole Kamiyah. For the next 18 years, she raised her as her own. A tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them to Walterboro, where Kamiyah was raised under a different name.

Williams entered a guilty plea on Feb. 12 to charges of kidnapping and interference with custody. On Friday, she was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.