A Midlands woman's yard makes stop no. 22 for man mowing 50 lawns in 50 states for free

He moved to the U.S. a little under 10 years ago, and already he’s serving those in need across the country by cutting their grass for free.

Rodney Smith Jr. made a stop in Lexington where a homeowner received free lawn care on Friday. This year, Smith, 28, is determined to mow 50 lawns in 50 states and he’s almost halfway there.

He’s been traveling by car and says the Midlands makes stop number 22. It’s called Raising Men Lawn Care, founded by Smith in 2016.

“When I was younger, I never really liked to mow lawns. It was never a part of my plans to start mowing lawns for free.”

Born and raised in Bermuda, he moved to the U.S. to pursue a higher education. He also found a higher meaning in life.

“It happened the day when I came across an elderly man outside mowing his lawn. He looked like he was struggling," Smith said. "So, I pulled over and helped him out. That night I decided to mow free lawns for the elderly, the disabled, single moms and the veterans.”

Soon after word got out about Raising Men Lawn Care, Smith says he went viral. Theresa Henderson has been following the story for about a year now and drove all the way from Augusta, GA to meet Smith in Lexington.

“Actually, I just saw something on Facebook about it and I just happen to click over about a year ago and I found something about his mission just really touched my heart. I just wanted to be a part of somebody doing something big,” Henderson said.

A nationwide effort to help people like Laura Quinn, who says after suffering from a stroke in 2014, cutting her grass is impossible.

“I can’t even get out my front door," Quinn said.

A family friend signed her up for Smith’s free service.

“Oh, I think it’s awesome! I’m grateful for people like him that go around and help people,” Quinn said.

“If you’re able, you can make a difference. There are plenty of ways to make a difference. I have simply decided to pick a lawn mower to make a difference with. God took something I disliked and turned it into something I now love to do and I’m doing it every day for free and encouraging kids nationwide and even worldwide to get out there and do the same."

Smith says he’s able to provide his service free-of-charge thanks to donations and support. Lawn mower company, Briggs & Stratton have donated equipment to help Smith with his goal of mowing 50 yards, in 50 states.

If you would like to learn more about Smith’s 50 Yard Challenge for kids ages 7-17 or learn more about how to sign up for his free lawn service, visit: http://weareraisingmen.com/

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.