FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: 18-wheeler collision on US 521 knocks down power lines, closes portion of roadway

U.S. 521 North is closed at the curve in front of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church involving two 18-wheelers. Power lines are down and the road will be closed for several hours. (Source: Google Maps)

U.S. 521 North is closed at the curve in front of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church involving two 18-wheelers. Power lines are down and the road will be closed for several hours. (Source: Jeff Diamond/WIS)

U.S. 521 North is closed at the curve in front of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church after a collision involving two 18-wheelers. Power lines are down and the road will be closed for several hours.

Law enforcement is currently on the scene and travelers are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.