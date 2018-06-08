SC suicide rates a part of increased trend in US, per new CDC re - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC suicide rates a part of increased trend in US, per new CDC report

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
The Centers for Disease Control released a new study on Thursday, citing their Vital Signs report that suicides are on the rise in the United States and are also increasing in South Carolina. 

The CDC report looked at suicide rates from 1999 to 2016 and shows increases across the country. In 2016, nearly 45,000 Americans over the age of 10 years old died by suicide. It is now the 10th leading cause of death in the nation and one of three leading causes that are on the rise. 

In South Carolina, that rate has increased by 38.3 percent in that time span

“Suicide is a leading cause of death for Americans – and it’s a tragedy for families and communities across the country,” said CDC Principal Deputy Director Anne Schuchat, M.D. “From individuals and communities to employers and healthcare professionals, everyone can play a role in efforts to help save lives and reverse this troubling rise in suicide.”

Here are a few of the findings from the study: 

  • Nearly 45,000 lives lost to suicide in 2016.
  • Suicide rates went up more than 30 percent in half of the states since 1999.
  • More than half of people who died by suicide did not have a known mental health condition.

Here are 12 warning signs of suicide as listed by the CDC: 

  • Feeling like a burden
  • Being isolated
  • Increased anxiety
  • Feeling trapped or in unbearable pain
  • Increased substance use
  • Looking for a way to access lethal means
  • Increased anger or rage
  • Extreme mood swings
  • Expressing hopelessness
  • Sleeping too little or too much
  • Talking or posting about wanting to die
  • Making plans for suicide

We never know what someone is going through. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is there if you need someone to talk to - 1-800-273-8255.

