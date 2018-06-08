There is crying in baseball: Former MLBer, SC State softball coach have 'A League of Their Own'-themed wedding

Calvin and Cheretta Reese were wed at their "A League of Their Own" themed wedding. (Source: Cheretta Reese)

One South Carolina couple really hit it out of the park with their baseball themed wedding.

The couple met about 8 years ago at a baseball field when the bride was participating in an adult league and were married over the weekend.

The groom, Calvin "Pokey" Reese Jr., is a Columbia native, retired Major League Baseball Player, World Series champion, and an assistant for the South Carolina State University softball team. His bride, Cheretta Reese, is an NC AT&T alumnae softball player and is currently the head coach of the South Carolina State University softball team.

This power couple didn't even consider a traditional wedding and knew they had to get married on a field. A tomboy at heart, the bride's favorite movie is a fitting theme - A League of Their Own.

Cheretta always dreamed of getting married on a "diamond" and just needed the perfect groom to fulfill her dreams. At the groom's request, the June 2 wedding colors were navy, red, and white for his time with the Boston Red Sox.

Clearly Calvin and Cheretta make a great team!

