There is crying in baseball: Former MLBer, SC State softball coa - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

There is crying in baseball: Former MLBer, SC State softball coach have 'A League of Their Own'-themed wedding

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Calvin and Cheretta Reese were wed at their "A League of Their Own" themed wedding. (Source: Cheretta Reese) Calvin and Cheretta Reese were wed at their "A League of Their Own" themed wedding. (Source: Cheretta Reese)
(WIS) -

One South Carolina couple really hit it out of the park with their baseball themed wedding. 

The couple met about 8 years ago at a baseball field when the bride was participating in an adult league and were married over the weekend. 

The groom, Calvin "Pokey" Reese Jr., is a Columbia native, retired Major League Baseball Player, World Series champion, and an assistant for the South Carolina State University softball team. His bride, Cheretta Reese, is an NC AT&T alumnae softball player and is currently the head coach of the South Carolina State University softball team.

This power couple didn't even consider a traditional wedding and knew they had to get married on a field. A tomboy at heart, the bride's favorite movie is a fitting theme - A League of Their Own.

Cheretta always dreamed of getting married on a "diamond" and just needed the perfect groom to fulfill her dreams. At the groom's request, the June 2 wedding colors were navy, red, and white for his time with the Boston Red Sox. 

Clearly Calvin and Cheretta make a great team!

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Anthony Bourdain dies in apparent suicide at 61

    Anthony Bourdain dies in apparent suicide at 61

    Friday, June 8 2018 7:22 AM EDT2018-06-08 11:22:40 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-06-08 17:48:45 GMT

    Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

    More >>

    Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

    More >>

  • Woman sentenced to 18 years for kidnapping infant in 1998

    Woman sentenced to 18 years for kidnapping infant in 1998

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-06-08 15:21:28 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-06-08 18:48:17 GMT
    Gloria Williams was sentenced for the kidnapping of Kamiyah Mobley from a hospital in Jacksonville in July 1998. (Source: WJXT/CNN)Gloria Williams was sentenced for the kidnapping of Kamiyah Mobley from a hospital in Jacksonville in July 1998. (Source: WJXT/CNN)

    A judge in Florida has sentenced a woman who stole a baby from a Florida hospital in 1998 and raised the child as her own to serve 18 years on a kidnapping charge.

    More >>

    A judge in Florida has sentenced a woman who stole a baby from a Florida hospital in 1998 and raised the child as her own to serve 18 years on a kidnapping charge.

    More >>

  • Kansas stepmom dead after leading investigator to dead boy

    Kansas stepmom dead after leading investigator to dead boy

    Friday, June 8 2018 10:55 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:55:14 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-06-08 19:57:42 GMT
    (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...
    Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.More >>
    Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly