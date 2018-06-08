Third escaped Orangeburg Co. jail inmate still on the run; $2,500 reward for information

Curtis Green is the last of three inmates who escaped from the Orangeburg County Detention Center back on May 19 and is still on the run. (Source: SC DOC)

It's been almost three weeks since a murder suspect escaped from a Midlands detention center.

Curtis Green is the last of three inmates who escaped from the Orangeburg County Detention Center back on May 19 and is still on the run. A $2,500 reward is being offered for his capture.

Christopher Boltin and Tyshon Demontrea Johnson also escaped with Green but were quickly apprehended.

Green is described as 5'11" tall, weighing between 160 and 170 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. U.S. Marshals said Green has a tattoo of the name "Monica" on his neck, and two teardrops tattooed under his left eye.

Officials said Green has ties to North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and New York, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

U.S. Marshals, the State Law Enforcement Division, the Orangeburg County Department of Public Safety, and other local law enforcement agencies are helping OCSO in their search for the suspects. If you see Green or know anything about his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

