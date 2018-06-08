Crews clear collision on Hardscrabble Rd. that blocked traffic - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Crews clear collision on Hardscrabble Rd. that blocked traffic

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A collision on Hardscrabble Road at Lee Road caused traffic delays on Friday morning. 

The accident happened around 9 a.m. 

There were reported injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Expect delays in the area as crews clear the scene. 

