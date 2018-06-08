Suspects wanted in attempted murder on Lake Murray captured - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Suspects wanted in attempted murder on Lake Murray captured

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Matthew LeGrande Jackson. (Source: NCSO) Matthew LeGrande Jackson. (Source: NCSO)
Sheila Jackson Norton, 48, was arrested in connection to the attempted murder case involving her son. (NCSO) Sheila Jackson Norton, 48, was arrested in connection to the attempted murder case involving her son. (NCSO)
NEWBERRY, SC (WIS) -

Suspects wanted for attempted murder on Lake Murray have been captured.

Matthew LeGrande Jackson, 28, was arrested after a day long manhunt. Jackson was involved in a stabbing incident Wednesday night at the SCE&G Sunset Boat Landing on Lake Murray.

A deputy received a tip that Jackson was hiding in Sumter. The deputy then worked with Sumter authorities and Jackson was taken into custody. 

Later Friday morning, Jackson will be transported back to Newberry for a bond hearing.

Jackson's mother, Sheila Jackson Norton 48, was also taken into custody. She was arrested by Sheriff's Deputies Thursday night as an accomplice to the incident.

Norton was at the scene of the incident and aided in the flight of Jackson.

Jackson and the victim were at the SCE&G Boating Ramp and Park with separate groups. Jackson and the victim became involved in an argument and were separated by other attending the Park. Jackson left the park and returned with his mother, Norton.

Norton and Jackson confronted the victim and others and Jackson stabbed the victim several times. Norton also participated in the assault and attempted to hit one of the party with a motor vehicle. 

Sheriff Foster complimented the investigating deputies for the investigation and the search for Jackson. It was necessary to get someone off the streets that are dangerous to the serenity of our community. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Anthony Bourdain dies in apparent suicide at 61

    Anthony Bourdain dies in apparent suicide at 61

    Friday, June 8 2018 7:22 AM EDT2018-06-08 11:22:40 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-06-08 17:48:45 GMT

    Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

    More >>

    Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

    More >>

  • Kansas stepmom dead after leading investigator to dead boy

    Kansas stepmom dead after leading investigator to dead boy

    Friday, June 8 2018 10:55 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:55:14 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-06-08 19:46:46 GMT
    (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...
    Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.More >>
    Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.More >>

  • Woman sentenced to 18 years for kidnapping infant in 1998

    Woman sentenced to 18 years for kidnapping infant in 1998

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-06-08 15:21:28 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-06-08 18:48:17 GMT
    Gloria Williams was sentenced for the kidnapping of Kamiyah Mobley from a hospital in Jacksonville in July 1998. (Source: WJXT/CNN)Gloria Williams was sentenced for the kidnapping of Kamiyah Mobley from a hospital in Jacksonville in July 1998. (Source: WJXT/CNN)

    A judge in Florida has sentenced a woman who stole a baby from a Florida hospital in 1998 and raised the child as her own to serve 18 years on a kidnapping charge.

    More >>

    A judge in Florida has sentenced a woman who stole a baby from a Florida hospital in 1998 and raised the child as her own to serve 18 years on a kidnapping charge.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly