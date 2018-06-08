Suspect wanted in attempted murder on Lake Murray captured

A suspect wanted for attempted murder on Lake Murray has been captured.

Matthew LeGrande Jackson, 28, was arrested after a day long manhunt. Jackson was involved in a stabbing incident Wednesday night at the SCE&G Sunset Boat Landing on Lake Murray.

A deputy received a tip that Jackson was hiding in Sumter. The deputy then worked with Sumter authorities and Jackson was taken into custody.

Later Friday morning, Jackson will be transported back to Newberry for a bond hearing.

Jackson's mother, Sheila Jackson Norton 48, was also taken into custody. She was arrested by Sheriff's Deputies Thursday night as an accomplice to the incident.

Norton was at the scene of the incident and aided in the flight of Jackson.

Jackson and the victim were at the SCE&G Boating Ramp and Park with separate groups. Jackson and the victim became involved in an argument and were separated by other attending the Park. Jackson left the park and returned with his mother, Norton.

Norton and Jackson confronted the victim and others and Jackson stabbed the victim several times. Norton also participated in the assault and attempted to hit one of the party with a motor vehicle.

Sheriff Foster complimented the investigating deputies for the investigation and the search for Jackson. It was necessary to get someone off the streets that are dangerous to the serenity of our community.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.