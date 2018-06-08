Advocates call for animal cruelty awareness after 23 puppies rescued

The search is on for the person who left puppies on the side of the road. Animal advocates want tougher animal cruelty laws. (WIS)

The search is on for who left 23-puppies on the side of the road in 90-degree heat this week. Now, animal advocates are fighting for a bill that outlines animal cruelty laws.

All of the puppies are going to need homes in about 6 weeks. A South Carolina rescue group still doesn't know where the mother dogs are.

Pets Inc. says a good Samaritan rescued the 23 puppies in a ditch on Water Tower Road in Pelion on Monday. The three to four-week-old puppies have been vetted and are being fostered, but are still in need of supplies and monetary donations.

Luckily, all the pups are healthy but now animal advocates want to know who's responsible for leaving the puppies on the side of the road.

"There's going to be new bills introduced when January starts back up again," Animal advocate Kelley teal said. "We're hoping that through awareness, that people, before they vote, will ask their representatives if they care about animals. They'll ask them before they vote for them- 'how would you vote on the animal cruelty bill?"

Animal advocates will hold a rally at the State House on Saturday from 4p.m.-7p.m.

