Gubernatorial candidate says he wants to 'restore integrity and - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gubernatorial candidate says he wants to 'restore integrity and return the government to the taxpayer'

By Greg Adaline, Anchor
Five days remain until voters head to the polls to make their choice for Governor and Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant is among the Republicans seeking the nomination.
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Five days remain until voters head to the polls to make their choice for Governor and Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant is among the Republicans seeking the nomination.

In an interview with WIS on Thursday, Bryant said state government needs to work for the people it serves and legislators need to make sure electric customers still paying for the VC Summer Nuclear project are repaid.

He's hoping his message of integrity in government resonates with voters on Primary Day.

“The ratepayers need their money back. if you came into my drugstore and you ordered a wheelchair and I said it'd be a week from Friday and the chair didn’t come in, you’d want all your money back. The ratepayers need their money back,” Bryant said. “It's unfortunate, you know we've traveled this state and the character and integrity of South Carolina is so amazing, but unfortunately that integrity in not reflected in their government and we believe it's time to restore integrity and return the government to the taxpayer.”

Currently, Bryant trails in the polls behind Governor McMaster, Catherine Templeton, and John Warren.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

