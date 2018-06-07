first-alert-lets-set-the-record-straight-about-potential-tropical-development-next-week FIRST ALERT: Let’s set the record straight about potential tropical development next week

If you’ve heard about a tropical system potentially developing in the Gulf of Mexico next week, let’s set the record straight. The GFS has been the only forecast model suggesting that a tropical system could develop and strengthen over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and potentially impact the northern Gulf Coast by next Thursday. Other global forecast models, like the European model, do not agree. In fact, at this time, the European model does not even develop an area of low pressure in the Gulf next week. As a result, the GFS model is an outlier at this time. Please note that the forecast could change. But for now, the forecast remains uncertain until other forecast models latch on to the GFS…or not. On average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), one tropical storm forms every other year and one hurricane forms about every ten years during the month of June. Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team. We are keeping an eye on trends and models over the next several days to keep you updated.