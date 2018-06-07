Richland Co. deputies searching for armed robbery suspect caught on surveillance video

Richland County Deputies are hoping the community can help them identify a suspect wanted for the armed robbery of a convenience store on Broad River Road. (Source: RCSD)

The incident happened on Saturday, June 2 at the Circle K located at 806 Broad River Road.

Surveillance video from the night of the robbery shows the suspect enter the store and present a handgun to the store employee. Deputies say the suspect demanded money from the register and cigarettes. A customer entered the store while the robbery was happening and the suspect ordered them to lie on the floor.

The suspect then fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash and two cartons of Newport cigarettes.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

