Lawsuit: Richland Co. Council broke the law in rewarding fired

A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.More >>
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.More >>
Active eruptions claimed dozens more homes over the weekend as it cut its way through Kapoho before reaching the sea.More >>
Active eruptions claimed dozens more homes over the weekend as it cut its way through Kapoho before reaching the sea.More >>
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
One commenter on Facebook noted: “Looks like she may be an author.”More >>
One commenter on Facebook noted: “Looks like she may be an author.”More >>
A range of emotions, that’s what people felt after hearing about the cyclist killed on Highway 191.More >>
A range of emotions, that’s what people felt after hearing about the cyclist killed on Highway 191.More >>
A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.More >>
The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.More >>
The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.More >>
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.More >>
Candidates in the 5th Solicitors race will meet one last time Thursday night ahead of Tuesday's primaries.More >>
Candidates in the 5th Solicitors race will meet one last time Thursday night ahead of Tuesday's primaries.More >>
Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety.More >>
Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety.More >>
Five days remain until voters head to the polls to make their choice for Governor and Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant is among the Republicans seeking the nomination.More >>
Five days remain until voters head to the polls to make their choice for Governor and Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant is among the Republicans seeking the nomination.More >>
The Washington Capitals are on the brink of raising the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.More >>
The Washington Capitals are on the brink of raising the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.More >>
His mother said "they were aiming right for his head."More >>
His mother said "they were aiming right for his head."More >>