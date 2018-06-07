Fifth Circuit Solicitor candidates to meet one last time for debate ahead of June 12 primaries

Candidates in the 5th Solicitors race will meet one last time Thursday night ahead of Tuesday's primaries. (Source: WISTV)

Candidates in the 5th Solicitors race will meet one last time Thursday night ahead of Tuesday's primaries.

There will be a debate between Dan Johnson and opponent Byron Gipson.

The debate begins at 7:30 p.m. at Word of God Church & Ministries International - Banquet Hall on Diamond Lane in Columbia.

Our Chad Mills is covering the debate. His live report will air Thursday night at 11 p.m. on WIS.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.