Millennials love Columbia and want to live here, according to th - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Millennials love Columbia and want to live here, according to this study

A new research study says when it comes to millennials, many have their eyes set on the Cola City.  (Source: Smart Assets) A new research study says when it comes to millennials, many have their eyes set on the Cola City.  (Source: Smart Assets)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A new research study says when it comes to millennials, many have their eyes set on the Cola City.

Read the full story on Palmetto Weekend's website! 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly