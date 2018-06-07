WATCH: WIS News 10 Meteorologist Kevin Arnone skydives with the Army Golden Knights

When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity. (Source: @Kevin_Arnone)

When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity. (Source: @Kevin_Arnone)

When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity. (Source: @Kevin_Arnone)

When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity. (Source: @Kevin_Arnone)

When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity.

That's exactly what meteorologist Kevin Arnone did Thursday when he took the opportunity to jump out of an airplane for a tandem jump with the Army's Golden Knights.

Check out how the jump went here!

So who are the Golden Knights? The United States Army Parachute Team, A.K.A. the Golden Knights, is a demonstration and competition parachute team of the U.S. Army. The group includes demonstration and competition parachutist teams from all branches of the Army.

And he said it was the BEST experience of his life!

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.