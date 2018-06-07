CPD: Missing man is in danger due to his health conditions

Columbia Police Department's Special Victim's Unit investigators are searching for a missing man who's considered endangered because of his health conditions. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Charlie Thomas Nguyen, 24, left a residence locations 821 Duke Avenue on May 30, 2018. His relatives have not seen or heard from him since and are increasingly worried about his whereabouts, CPD said.

Police did not disclose his health conditions.

Nguyen is Asian with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’3”, weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue stripped Polo shirt, and unknown pants.

Folks with information about Nguyen’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).

TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with "TIPSC,” followed by the tip information.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red "Submit a tip” tab.

