CPD: Missing man is in danger due to his health conditions - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

CPD: Missing man is in danger due to his health conditions

Columbia Police Department's Special Victim's Unit investigators are searching for a missing man who's considered endangered because of his health conditions. (Source: Columbia Police Department) Columbia Police Department's Special Victim's Unit investigators are searching for a missing man who's considered endangered because of his health conditions. (Source: Columbia Police Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Police Department's Special Victim's Unit investigators are searching for a missing man who's considered endangered because of his health conditions. 

Charlie Thomas Nguyen, 24, left a residence locations 821 Duke Avenue on May 30, 2018. His relatives have not seen or heard from him since and are increasingly worried about his whereabouts, CPD said. 

Police did not disclose his health conditions. 

Nguyen is Asian with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’3”, weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue stripped Polo shirt, and unknown pants.

Folks with information about Nguyen’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

  • CALL toll-free, 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).
  • TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with "TIPSC,” followed by the tip information.
  • LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red "Submit a tip” tab.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:14:17 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:53:21 GMT
    (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.More >>
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.More >>

  • COMING UP: Richland 2, WIS hosts community conversation on school safety

    COMING UP: Richland 2, WIS hosts community conversation on school safety

    Thursday, June 7 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-06-07 17:52:01 GMT
    Richland 2 School District and WIS are joining together to host a community conversation on school safety. (Source: WIS)Richland 2 School District and WIS are joining together to host a community conversation on school safety. (Source: WIS)
    Richland 2 School District and WIS are joining together to host a community conversation on school safety. (Source: WIS)Richland 2 School District and WIS are joining together to host a community conversation on school safety. (Source: WIS)

    Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety. 

    More >>

    Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety. 

    More >>

  • WATCH: WIS News 10 Meteorologist Kevin Arnone skydives with the Army Golden Knights

    WATCH: WIS News 10 Meteorologist Kevin Arnone skydives with the Army Golden Knights

    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:29:41 GMT
    When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity. (Source: @Kevin_Arnone)When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity. (Source: @Kevin_Arnone)
    When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity. (Source: @Kevin_Arnone)When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity. (Source: @Kevin_Arnone)

    When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity. 

    More >>

    When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly