'Duck Dynasty' patriarch endorses John Warren for governor

Phil Robertson, star of the popular A&E show Duck Dynasty, has endorsed John Warren for Governor.

Warren's campaign released the announcement on Thursday. The taped endorsement shows Robertson with his Bible on his lap, explaining his choice.

“Nobody speaks as clearly as clearly as Phil Robertson and I’m excited to have his endorsement. Phil is a man of strong Christian faith and an unyielding advocate for the unborn and our gun rights," Warren said. "His support for our campaign clearly communicated to the people of South Carolina that I will be a fearless, consistent defender of the second amendment and the unborn."

Warren is one of five GOP candidates seeking votes for the June 12 primary. He's running against Governor Henry McMaster, Catherine Templeton, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant and Yancey McGill.

Recent polls show Warren starting to make ground in a race that many believe will end in a runoff before the November general election.

