Watch the new baby gorilla at Riverbanks via the zoocam!

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Watch Kazi and the new baby gorilla settle into their evening routines via zoocam. (Riverbanks Zoo) Watch Kazi and the new baby gorilla settle into their evening routines via zoocam. (Riverbanks Zoo)
The new baby gorilla will be on exhibit at Riverbanks Zoo next week,

But you don't have to wait until then to get a sneak peek of what Kazi and her infant are up to. From 4:30p.m.-7:30p.m., gorilla fans can keep an eye on the adorable family via zoocam in the evenings. 

Zoo officials announced the birth of a baby western lowland gorilla to mother Kazi Monday morning just after 8 a.m.

The birth of the infant is the first time a baby gorilla was born at Riverbanks Zoo. 

Audiences can also watch the lion cubs thrive and be cute at Riverbanks on the lion cam. 

Be sure to tune in and watch the baby gorillas or lions settle into their evening routines. 

