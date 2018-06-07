USS Columbia returns from Western Pacific deployment - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USS Columbia returns from Western Pacific deployment

By Jazmine Greene, News Content Specialist
Connect
Sailors aboard the USS Columbia prepare to moor at the historic submarine piers at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a six-month Western Pacific deployment, June 6. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications) Sailors aboard the USS Columbia prepare to moor at the historic submarine piers at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a six-month Western Pacific deployment, June 6. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications)
(WIS) -

The USS Columbia returned after completing a six-month deployment to the Western Pacific.

Family members and friends gathered on the historic submarine piers to welcome home the crew of the Los Angeles-class at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

USS Columbia completed a six-month deployment to the Western Pacific conducting operations and exercises in support of national security.

Cmdr. David L. Edgerton, commanding officer of Columbia, attributed their successful and rigorous deployment to his crew.

“Their resourceful tenacity allowed us to remain operational anytime we faced a challenge,” Edgerton said. “I admire their positive attitudes, resiliency, and tight-knit camaraderie, even while deployed from friends and family. It was a privilege to spend the past six months with them.”

USS Columbia was the last 688-class submarine built at Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton, Connecticut in 1995.

USS Columbia is capable of numerous types of missions, including long-range Tomahawk strike operations, anti-submarine and surface ship tracking operations, surveillance and intelligence gathering and special forces insertions.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:14:17 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:53:21 GMT
    (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.More >>
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.More >>

  • COMING UP: Richland 2, WIS hosts community conversation on school safety

    COMING UP: Richland 2, WIS hosts community conversation on school safety

    Thursday, June 7 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-06-07 17:52:01 GMT
    Richland 2 School District and WIS are joining together to host a community conversation on school safety. (Source: WIS)Richland 2 School District and WIS are joining together to host a community conversation on school safety. (Source: WIS)
    Richland 2 School District and WIS are joining together to host a community conversation on school safety. (Source: WIS)Richland 2 School District and WIS are joining together to host a community conversation on school safety. (Source: WIS)

    Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety. 

    More >>

    Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety. 

    More >>

  • WATCH: WIS News 10 Meteorologist Kevin Arnone skydives with the Army Golden Knights

    WATCH: WIS News 10 Meteorologist Kevin Arnone skydives with the Army Golden Knights

    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:29:41 GMT
    When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity. (Source: @Kevin_Arnone)When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity. (Source: @Kevin_Arnone)
    When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity. (Source: @Kevin_Arnone)When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity. (Source: @Kevin_Arnone)

    When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity. 

    More >>

    When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly