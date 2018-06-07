USS Columbia returns from Western Pacific deployment

Sailors aboard the USS Columbia prepare to moor at the historic submarine piers at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a six-month Western Pacific deployment, June 6. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications)

The USS Columbia returned after completing a six-month deployment to the Western Pacific.

Family members and friends gathered on the historic submarine piers to welcome home the crew of the Los Angeles-class at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

USS Columbia completed a six-month deployment to the Western Pacific conducting operations and exercises in support of national security.

Cmdr. David L. Edgerton, commanding officer of Columbia, attributed their successful and rigorous deployment to his crew.

“Their resourceful tenacity allowed us to remain operational anytime we faced a challenge,” Edgerton said. “I admire their positive attitudes, resiliency, and tight-knit camaraderie, even while deployed from friends and family. It was a privilege to spend the past six months with them.”

USS Columbia was the last 688-class submarine built at Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton, Connecticut in 1995.

USS Columbia is capable of numerous types of missions, including long-range Tomahawk strike operations, anti-submarine and surface ship tracking operations, surveillance and intelligence gathering and special forces insertions.

