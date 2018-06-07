SWAT team responds after suspect opens fire on Greenville County - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SWAT team responds after suspect opens fire on Greenville County deputies, official says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WYFF) -

The Greenville County SWAT team has been called to a home Thursday morning after a suspect fired shots at deputies.

Sgt. Ryan Flood said about 9:30 a.m. deputies were following up on an investigation from a previous incident at a home on Gibson Drive when a suspect opened fired on deputies.

The suspect went back into the home, Flood said.

He said the SWAT team was activated.

