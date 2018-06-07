SWAT team responds after suspect opens fire on Greenville County deputies, official says

SWAT Team responds after suspect opens fire at deputies in Greenville. (WYFF)

The Greenville County SWAT team has been called to a home Thursday morning after a suspect fired shots at deputies.

Sgt. Ryan Flood said about 9:30 a.m. deputies were following up on an investigation from a previous incident at a home on Gibson Drive when a suspect opened fired on deputies.

The suspect went back into the home, Flood said.

He said the SWAT team was activated.

Continue to check back for updated information as we get it.

