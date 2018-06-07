SC animal rescue wants to know who left 23 puppies on the side o - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC animal rescue wants to know who left 23 puppies on the side of the road

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Jenna Cisneros/WIS) (Source: Jenna Cisneros/WIS)
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A Midlands animal rescue wants to know who left 23 puppies for dead along a Pelion roadway in 90-degree heat earlier this week and where the mother dogs are. 

Pets Inc. says a good Samaritan rescued the 23 puppies in a ditch on Water Tower Road on June 4 and the mother dogs were nowhere in sight. The three to four-week-old puppies have been vetted and are being fostered, but are still in need of supplies and monetary donations. 

Still needed:

  • Esbilac food replacement 
  • Canned wet puppy food
  • Dry puppy food
  • Puppy potty pads
  • Donations for vetting, shots, etc

How you can help:

Pets Inc. is still in search of the mama dogs as well. If you live near Water Tank Road in the Pelion area and spot her/them, please call the shelter (803)-739-9333.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:14:17 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-06-07 20:03:14 GMT
    (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.More >>
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.More >>

  • COMING UP: Richland 2, WIS hosts community conversation on school safety

    COMING UP: Richland 2, WIS hosts community conversation on school safety

    Thursday, June 7 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-06-07 17:52:01 GMT
    Richland 2 School District and WIS are joining together to host a community conversation on school safety. (Source: WIS)Richland 2 School District and WIS are joining together to host a community conversation on school safety. (Source: WIS)
    Richland 2 School District and WIS are joining together to host a community conversation on school safety. (Source: WIS)Richland 2 School District and WIS are joining together to host a community conversation on school safety. (Source: WIS)

    Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety. 

    More >>

    Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety. 

    More >>

  • WATCH: WIS News 10 Meteorologist Kevin Arnone skydives with the Army Golden Knights

    WATCH: WIS News 10 Meteorologist Kevin Arnone skydives with the Army Golden Knights

    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:29:41 GMT
    When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity. (Source: @Kevin_Arnone)When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity. (Source: @Kevin_Arnone)
    When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity. (Source: @Kevin_Arnone)When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity. (Source: @Kevin_Arnone)

    When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity. 

    More >>

    When you get to roll with the U.S. Army, you take them on the opportunity. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly