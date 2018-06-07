SC animal rescue wants to know who left 23 puppies on the side of the road

A Midlands animal rescue wants to know who left 23 puppies for dead along a Pelion roadway in 90-degree heat earlier this week and where the mother dogs are.

Pets Inc. says a good Samaritan rescued the 23 puppies in a ditch on Water Tower Road on June 4 and the mother dogs were nowhere in sight. The three to four-week-old puppies have been vetted and are being fostered, but are still in need of supplies and monetary donations.

Still needed:

Esbilac food replacement

Canned wet puppy food

Dry puppy food

Puppy potty pads

Donations for vetting, shots, etc

How you can help:

Provide Esbilac, puppy food, potty pads

If you so choose, you may order through our AmazonSmile wish list at smile.amazon.com/ch/57-0950870 and search for the "Sarah Smile Pups Wish List"

Call the shelter to donate funds for their care, vetting, shots, etc OR go to this link to donate: https://www.petsinc.org/campaigns/general-donation/donate

Pets Inc. is still in search of the mama dogs as well. If you live near Water Tank Road in the Pelion area and spot her/them, please call the shelter (803)-739-9333.

