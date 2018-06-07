Two hot car deaths seen in South Carolina this year

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
Dozens of people watched the alligator roam the neighborhood before trappers arrived.More >>
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of a Memphis grandmother jailed on drug charges.More >>
With his new tariffs increasing U.S. isolation, Trump heads to Canada on Friday for a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations.More >>
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.More >>
Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.More >>
Michael O’Shea, the forensic accountant who has been hired to examine questionable expenses by Solicitor Dan Johnson and his staff, says the much-awaited audit should be complete by July.More >>
The nurse anesthetist blamed depression for the ruse, saying she got such a positive response when she lied that she kept up the act.More >>
It’s that time of year again where we see temps rising and our cars are even hotter.More >>
We’ve enjoyed some very warm temperatures with super low humidity readings the last several days.More >>
The United States has evacuated several more of its workers out of China after medical testing revealed they might have been affected by unexplained health incidents that have hurt U.S. personnel in Cuba and China.More >>
