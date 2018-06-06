Ex-Clemson coach Smith takes over at South Carolina State - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Ex-Clemson coach Smith takes over at South Carolina State

Former Clemson head coach Audra Smith has been named women's basketball coach at South Carolina State (Source: SC State) Former Clemson head coach Audra Smith has been named women's basketball coach at South Carolina State (Source: SC State)

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - Recently fired Clemson women's basketball coach Audra Smith is back on the sidelines at South Carolina State.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference school announced Smith's hiring at its head coach on Wednesday. Smith spent five seasons at Clemson where she had a record of 52-99. The Tigers with 11-19 this past season and just 1-15 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Smith was let go from Clemson in March

She takes over for Doug Robertson Jr., who had been women's basketball coach at South Carolina State for the previous 10 years. The Bulldogs were 12-18 this past season.

Smith's son, Anthony Oliver, is a member of the Clemson men's basketball team.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Israel in uproar over Argentina pre-World Cup friendly snub

    Israel in uproar over Argentina pre-World Cup friendly snub

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:20 AM EDT2018-06-06 07:20:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 7:42 PM EDT2018-06-06 23:42:24 GMT
    Israel was eagerly awaiting a sold-out international match against Lionel Messi's Argentina. (Source: AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)Israel was eagerly awaiting a sold-out international match against Lionel Messi's Argentina. (Source: AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

    Israel's headline-seeking sports minister is facing a barrage of criticism after Argentina called off a World Cup warmup match in Jerusalem because of pro-Palestinian protests.

    More >>

    Israel's headline-seeking sports minister is facing a barrage of criticism after Argentina called off a World Cup warmup match in Jerusalem because of pro-Palestinian protests.

    More >>

  • Ex-Clemson coach Smith takes over at South Carolina State

    Ex-Clemson coach Smith takes over at South Carolina State

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-06-06 22:02:48 GMT
    Former Clemson head coach Audra Smith has been named women's basketball coach at South Carolina State (Source: SC State)Former Clemson head coach Audra Smith has been named women's basketball coach at South Carolina State (Source: SC State)

    Recently fired Clemson women's basketball coach Audra Smith is back on the sidelines at South Carolina State.

    More >>

    Recently fired Clemson women's basketball coach Audra Smith is back on the sidelines at South Carolina State.

    More >>

  • WATCH: Woman catches foul ball in her beer; then she chugs it

    WATCH: Woman catches foul ball in her beer; then she chugs it

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:13:31 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:24:58 GMT
    MLB.com identified the woman as Gabby Dimarco. (Source: Padres/Petco Park)MLB.com identified the woman as Gabby Dimarco. (Source: Padres/Petco Park)

    MLB.com identified the woman as Gabby Dimarco. She stood and raised her cup as the crowd roared in laughter and applause.

    More >>

    MLB.com identified the woman as Gabby Dimarco. She stood and raised her cup as the crowd roared in laughter and applause.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly