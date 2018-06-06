Sumter deputies locate missing 61-year-old man

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.More >>
A 29-year-old man is in custody after police say he stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) from Fort Pickett and traveled through downtown Richmond on Tuesday night.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of a Memphis grandmother jailed on drug charges.More >>
The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.More >>
No state offers Democrats more opportunities to gain House seats this fall than California, where more than a half dozen Republican-held seats may be in play.More >>
The law is called the South Carolina Pregnancy Accommodations Act and was signed into law in mid-May.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.More >>
Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety.More >>
Sources say President Donald Trump is ordering staff to prepare for dozens of new pardons.More >>
A 61-year-old man who was reported missing by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office has been located, according to Sumter deputies.More >>
The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.More >>
