Sumter deputies locate missing 61-year-old man

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
When the car couldn't move anymore, a man got out and began stomping and kicking the blue SUV.More >>
A 29-year-old man is in custody after police say he stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) from Fort Pickett and traveled through downtown Richmond on Tuesday night.More >>
Kapoho Bay is gone. Wiped out. Completely filled in with lava.More >>
Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.More >>
The United States has evacuated several more of its workers out of China after medical testing revealed they might have been affected by unexplained health incidents that have hurt U.S. personnel in Cuba and China.More >>
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.More >>
Dozens of people watched the alligator roam the neighborhood before trappers arrived.More >>
Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety.More >>
The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland CavaliersMore >>
The baby fever continues at Riverbanks Zoo! Zoo officials announced the birth of a baby gorilla to mother Kazi Monday morning just after 8 a.m. Monday. The birth of the infant is the first time a baby gorilla would be born at Riverbanks.More >>
There are troubling new questions about security procedures at the White House after a man wanted for attempted murder showed up to work there.More >>
Sources say Trump invoked War of 1812 in a testy call with Canadian PM over tariffs: "Didn't you guys burn down the White House?"More >>
