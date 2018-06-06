Sumter deputies locate missing 61-year-old man - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sumter deputies locate missing 61-year-old man

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Rufus Kistler McCoy was last seen leaving the Sumter area on June 4 headed for the Kershaw County area and to Goat Island in Charleston County. (Source: SCSO) Rufus Kistler McCoy was last seen leaving the Sumter area on June 4 headed for the Kershaw County area and to Goat Island in Charleston County. (Source: SCSO)
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A 61-year-old man who was reported missing by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office has been located, according to Sumter deputies. 

Rufus Kistler McCoy was spotted by a Columbia resident after the person saw McCoy's story air on TV.

McCoy was last seen leaving the Sumter area on June 4 around 12:30 p.m. Deputies say he was headed for the Kershaw County area and to Goat Island in Charleston County.

