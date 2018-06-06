COMING UP: Richland 2, WIS hosts community conversation on school safety

Richland 2 School District and WIS are joining together to host a community conversation on school safety. (Source: WIS)

Richland School District 2 is teaming up with WIS News 10 for a community conversation on the growing concerns about school safety.

As parents, what are you concerned about? Bullying in schools? The mental health of students? How are active shooter drills created and taught to our students? The need for more school resource officers to combat potential school shooters?

You can follow Richland School District 2 on Facebook and Twitter as we lead up to the event on June 25 at 6 p.m. We will livestream the forum with anchor Judi Gatson as a moderator.

A number of community leaders will also be there to speak to community members with the goal to help Richland School District 2 with their goals to keep students safe.

The community is welcome to join the discussion and come to the event.

Have questions you'd like to ask? Email them here. You can also follow the conversation with the school district on Twitter by using #R2Safety.

