Incomplete audit has already found 'sloppiness' and personal expenditures by embattled Solicitor's Office

Michael O’Shea, the forensic accountant who has been hired to examine questionable expenses by Solicitor Dan Johnson and his staff, says the much-awaited audit should be complete by July.

This comes as House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford (D-Richland) demands the solicitor to release findings of the autopsy by Friday, just days before the Democratic primary between Johnson and his opponent, attorney Byron Gipson.

O’Shea, the hired forensic accountant from Mauldin, said the report hasn’t even been drafted as he continues to “plow through” tens of thousands of documents. However, O’Shea did mention that he’s already identified expenses that were personal in nature by “several employees.” He referred to some of what he found as “sloppiness.”

Meanwhile, Solicitor Johnson has said he has no control over the independent audit. It’s being paid for by the office itself, not Johnson directly. O’Shea estimates that the work will cost about $15,000.

O’Shea conducts the private audit as both the FBI and SLED also investigate the questionable expenses. Months ago, a watchdog group known as PAPR released documents that seem to show Johnson and his staff spent public funds on foreign travel and lavish parties, including a party where Johnson’s brother was flown from Arizona to DJ.

As investigators pry into the potential misspending, Johnson has maintained his innocence. Additionally, he believes the attack launched by Rutherford is “clearly personal.”

WIS will have more details on this developing story throughout the evening.

