Nikki Haley recognizes Richland One JROTC Cadets

Lower Richland High School Army JROTC Cadets (left to right) Ronald Fuller, Anastasia Nelson and Onighiah Sumter have received recognition for their academic accomplishments and JROTC service from United States Ambassador to the United Nations and former

Lower Richland High School Army JROTC Cadets Ronald Fuller, Anastasia Nelson and Onighiah Sumter received recognition for their academic accomplishments and JROTC service from United States Ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.

Each cadet received a handwritten letter from Haley’s staff, as well as a U.S. Mission to the United States coin. The cadets serve under the leadership of Senior JROTC Instructor Major (Ret.) Darryl A. Kelly.

Way to go Cadets!

