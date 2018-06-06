Nikki Haley recognizes Richland One JROTC Cadets - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Nikki Haley recognizes Richland One JROTC Cadets

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Lower Richland High School Army JROTC Cadets (left to right) Ronald Fuller, Anastasia Nelson and Onighiah Sumter have received recognition for their academic accomplishments and JROTC service from United States Ambassador to the United Nations and former Lower Richland High School Army JROTC Cadets (left to right) Ronald Fuller, Anastasia Nelson and Onighiah Sumter have received recognition for their academic accomplishments and JROTC service from United States Ambassador to the United Nations and former
LOWER RICHLAND CO., SC (WIS) -

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley recently recognized Richland One JROTC cadets for their hard work. 

Lower Richland High School Army JROTC Cadets Ronald Fuller, Anastasia Nelson and Onighiah Sumter received recognition for their academic accomplishments and JROTC service from United States Ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.

Each cadet received a handwritten letter from Haley’s staff, as well as a U.S. Mission to the United States coin. The cadets serve under the leadership of Senior JROTC Instructor Major (Ret.) Darryl A. Kelly.

Way to go Cadets!

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Sumter deputies searching for missing 61-year-old man

    Sumter deputies searching for missing 61-year-old man

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:52:02 GMT
    Rufus Kistler McCoy was last seen leaving the Sumter area on June 4 headed for the Kershaw County area and to Goat Island in Charleston County. (Source: SCSO)Rufus Kistler McCoy was last seen leaving the Sumter area on June 4 headed for the Kershaw County area and to Goat Island in Charleston County. (Source: SCSO)
    Rufus Kistler McCoy was last seen leaving the Sumter area on June 4 headed for the Kershaw County area and to Goat Island in Charleston County. (Source: SCSO)Rufus Kistler McCoy was last seen leaving the Sumter area on June 4 headed for the Kershaw County area and to Goat Island in Charleston County. (Source: SCSO)

    The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 61-year-old man. 

    More >>

    The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 61-year-old man. 

    More >>

  • Republican candidates for SC Governor trade jabs during final debate

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:50 AM EDT2018-06-06 12:50:42 GMT
    Republican candidates for SC held a final debate June 5. (WIS)Republican candidates for SC held a final debate June 5. (WIS)
    Republican candidates for SC held a final debate June 5. (WIS)Republican candidates for SC held a final debate June 5. (WIS)

    With one week until voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the Gubernatorial primary, the 5 Republican candidates appeared together in a final debate at Drayton Hall on the University of South Carolina campus Tuesday night. Unlike prior debates, the candidates wasted no time attacking one another on conservative credentials, and ethics conflicts. 

    More >>

    With one week until voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the Gubernatorial primary, the 5 Republican candidates appeared together in a final debate at Drayton Hall on the University of South Carolina campus Tuesday night. Unlike prior debates, the candidates wasted no time attacking one another on conservative credentials, and ethics conflicts. 

    More >>

  • GOP, Democrats dodge disaster in California primaries

    GOP, Democrats dodge disaster in California primaries

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-06-06 07:02:54 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:44 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:44:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, waves with his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom after speaking at his gubernatorial campaign's primary night watch party in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, waves with his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom after speaking at his gubernatorial campaign's primary night watch party in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

    No state offers Democrats more opportunities to gain House seats this fall than California, where more than a half dozen Republican-held seats may be in play.

    More >>

    No state offers Democrats more opportunities to gain House seats this fall than California, where more than a half dozen Republican-held seats may be in play.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly