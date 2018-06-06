SCSO: Man played video games as 1-year-old gets third-degree burns from a space heater

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says on April 23, 26-year-old Kevon Hayward, of Sumter, was watching a 1-year-old boy at a location on Babette Road. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

A Sumter man has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child in his care.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says on April 23, 26-year-old Kevon Hayward, of Sumter, was watching a 1-year-old boy at a location on Babette Road. While in Hayward's care, the child suffered third-degree burns to both legs and his back.

The child's mother, who is Hayward's girlfriend, says she left her son in Hayward's care while she worked, the sheriff's office says. Hayward said the child burned himself on a space heater while he played video games.

The child was sent to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment and is still there for care. Hayward was arrested on June 5 and remains at the Sumter-Lee Detention Center.

