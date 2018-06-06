Long days at work on your feet causing pain? There's help for th - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Long days at work on your feet causing pain? There's help for that.

A typical day may include long hours of standing. Over time, people can develop a painful condition in the bottom of their feet called plantar fasciitis. It may feel like you’re stepping on a small rock. Ouch! Lexington Podiatry, a Lexington Medical Center physician practice, can help. Visit LMCLexingtonPodiatry.com

